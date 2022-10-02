Police: Man stabbed multiple times after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant

The detective began to render emergency aid to the man until EMTs arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is seriously hurt after being stabbed outside a restaurant on Hamilton Street in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities said. Police are looking for the two men responsible for the stabbing.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after a man got into a verbal dispute with two other men that started inside of a restaurant.

The dispute led to a fight outside of the establishment, where the man was stabbed multiple times by one of the suspects, according to the City of Hyattsville Police.

The victim, who was suffering from stab wounds, approached an off-duty Hyattsville detective near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Hamilton Street.

The detective immediately began to deliver emergency aid to the man until EMTs arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident should call the Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.