Investigation underway after 2 separate stabbings in NW DC within 12 hours

As of Sept. 30, there has been 1,080 assault with a deadly weapon offenses across the District in 2022, according to the police department.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that happened in Northwest D.C. within less than 12 hours of each other on Saturday.

The first stabbing happened on D Street Northwest, off of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, according to a 3:34 a.m. tweet from police. Officers say two men and a woman were suspected to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident both men were wearing dark hoodies while it is unknown what the woman was wearing. No information was released about the condition of the victim.

In the second incident, police responded to an apartment building at Newton Place and Georgia Avenue Northwest around 1:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound, but was conscious and breathing. At the time of the incident, the Open Streets event was happening nearby on Georgia Avenue. Though it did not happen at the event police directed traffic around the festival as they investigated the incident.

MPD and @dcfireems are on the scene of an injured person at an apartment in the 3500 block of Georgia Ave., NW. The reports of a stabbing at the Open Streets Festival are inaccurate. There will be a continued police presence in the area to direct traffic around the festival. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 1, 2022

As of Sept. 30, there has been 1,080 assault with a deadly weapon offenses across the District in 2022, according to the police department. This is a 13% decrease since the year before.