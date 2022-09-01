Man arrested for fatal stabbing outside of McDonald's in Prince George's Co.

The suspect is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 25-year-old has been charged with fatally stabbing a man outside a McDonald's in Prince George's County on Wednesday.

Officers were called to University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. after a report of the stabbing. At the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 59-year-old Randolph Crawford, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police determined that Joshua Deva was the suspect in the incident and that he stabbed Crawford after the two had a physical fight.

Deva has been charged with first-degree murder along with other related charges, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Homicide Unit detectives charged 25-year-old Joshua Deva of no fixed addressed in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday in Adelphi. He is charged with fatally stabbing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford of no fixed address. https://t.co/2cPgo4vIcW pic.twitter.com/3VvMVMkufC — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 30, 2022

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call PGPD detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.