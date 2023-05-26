Man stabbed, killed with sword in Prince George's County

There is no word yet as to what led up to the stabbing.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was stabbed to death in Prince George's County on Friday evening, and police say the weapon used was a sword.

The Prince George's County Police Department said that at 6:28 p.m., a call regarding a stabbing in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive came in to dispatchers.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a stab wound to the upper body inside an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the weapon used in the stabbing was a sword.

Detectives are on scene working to establish a suspect and a motive in this case.

Investigators have not said if the victim and suspect were known to each other.



