Police investigating Southeast DC double stabbing

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after two people were stabbed in Southeast D.C. around noon on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. Once there, officers found two men with stab wounds. One of the victims was said to be unconscious and not breathing. The other stabbing victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for who is responsible for the stabbing. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the stabbing.

Additional details surrounding this case were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the double stabbing to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

According to MPD crime stats, so far in 2023 there have been 545 assaults with a dangerous weapon, and violent crime overall has increased by 16% compared to this time last year.