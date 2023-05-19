Man receives 6 life sentences for stabbing sister, cousins to death in 2017

Antonio Williams was 25 years old when he stabbed the girls to death with a kitchen knife while he was babysitting them.

CLINTON, Md. — A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal murder of three young girls, including his sister, in 2017.

Antonio Williams was sentenced to six life sentences for the deaths of his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Janae’ Withers, and his 6 and 9-year-old cousins who were visiting, Ariana Elizabeth DeCree and Ajayah Royale DeCree.

According to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, Antonio Williams was 25 years old when he stabbed the girls to death with a kitchen knife while he was babysitting them. His mother came home from a nursing shift that night to a bloody scene and found the girls.

Williams later confessed to killing the girls and was convicted of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in death in January of this year.

“Today was a culmination of years of hard work to get justice for these three beautiful little girls,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy after today’s sentencing. “We are confident Mr. Williams will not return to our community. We are also confident that our office put in everything to ensure justice happened. And we are confident that the family through their grief can now move forward to continue to heal through this tragedy.”

