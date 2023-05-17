x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police identify family stabbed to death in Prince William County

Investigators say the father and son were fatally stabbed with a bayonet that was used in the fight.

More Videos

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the woman and two men who were stabbed to death in Woodbridge, Virginia on Tuesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive just after 7:15 a.m. when a man called to report a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had all been stabbed. Police have since identified those people as 67-year-old Rodney Clyde Reams, 71-year-old Sandra W Reams and their son, 38-year-old Nicholas Lee Reams. 

Investigators say the three family members got into a fight when Nicholas Lee Reams stabbed his mother to death. Nicholas Lee Reams then continued fighting with his father, resulting in both being fatally stabbed with a bayonet that was used in the fight. 

Police do not believe the son's fatal injuries were self-inflected and were sustained during the fight with his father. 

Rodney Clyde Reams was able to call police for help at some point but later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Nicholas Lee Reams was also taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Police believe Nicholas Lee Reams is the primary aggressor in the deadly triple stabbing and believe the incident to be domestic-related. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: 3 family members stabbed to death in Prince William County, Virginia

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out