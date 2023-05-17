Police identify family stabbed to death in Prince William County

Investigators say the father and son were fatally stabbed with a bayonet that was used in the fight.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the woman and two men who were stabbed to death in Woodbridge, Virginia on Tuesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive just after 7:15 a.m. when a man called to report a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had all been stabbed. Police have since identified those people as 67-year-old Rodney Clyde Reams, 71-year-old Sandra W Reams and their son, 38-year-old Nicholas Lee Reams.

Investigators say the three family members got into a fight when Nicholas Lee Reams stabbed his mother to death. Nicholas Lee Reams then continued fighting with his father, resulting in both being fatally stabbed with a bayonet that was used in the fight.

Police do not believe the son's fatal injuries were self-inflected and were sustained during the fight with his father.

Rodney Clyde Reams was able to call police for help at some point but later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Nicholas Lee Reams was also taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.