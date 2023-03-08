Man shot, killed in Montgomery County

This shooting was the second of the day for the county. The first of the two incidents led to five schools in the area temporarily sheltering in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Montgomery County Tuesday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

According to officers with the Montgomery County Police Department, they were called to Hampshire Green Lane, at Avery Park Apartment Homes, in Adelphi just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Fire personnel also responded to the call for service.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified, this includes his name and age. Police have also said they have no one in custody. No person of interest or motive has been released at this time.

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.