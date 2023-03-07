Man found dead in vehicle at Metro transit center in Silver Spring

WMATA said life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking garage of a transit center in Silver Spring, Maryland early Tuesday morning, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

The investigation sparked after officers that were patrolling the Silver Spring Transit Center, off of Wayne Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. located an unresponsive man in a private vehicle on the upper deck of the parking garage. WMATA said life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time the cause of death is unknown. The medical examiner and Montgomery County homicide unit responded to the scene to help with the investigation. WMATA said that the Metro Transit Police Department would be the lead investigative agency for the incident.

The man in the death investigation has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

This latest investigation comes after Metro safety has been a big topic of discussion over the last few months. One of the most notable headlines happened just over a month ago, at the beginning of February, when a Metro worker was shot and killed at the Potomac Avenue station.