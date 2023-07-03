Shelter in place lifted at 5 schools following double shooting in Montgomery Co.

Two people were injured in the shooting.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Five schools temporarily sheltered in place after a shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m.

Officers later found two people, only identified as males of unknown ages, in the 9900 block of Lake Landing Rd. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Police confirmed just after 2:30 p.m. that a suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.

Following the shooting, five schools in the area were told to shelter in place. Those schools include:

Watkins Mill High School

Watkins Mill Elementary School

Stedwick Elementary School

Whetstone Elementary School

Montgomery Village Middle School

The schools have since lifted the shelter-in-place, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

Police do not believe there is any direct threat to the schools and dismissal will proceed as normal.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.