x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Shelter in place lifted at 5 schools following double shooting in Montgomery Co.

Two people were injured in the shooting.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Five schools temporarily sheltered in place after a shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. 

Officers later found two people, only identified as males of unknown ages, in the 9900 block of Lake Landing Rd. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no word on their conditions at this time. 

Police confirmed just after 2:30 p.m. that a suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody. 

Following the shooting, five schools in the area were told to shelter in place. Those schools include:

  • Watkins Mill High School
  • Watkins Mill Elementary School
  • Stedwick Elementary School
  • Whetstone Elementary School
  • Montgomery Village Middle School

The schools have since lifted the shelter-in-place, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. 

Police do not believe there is any direct threat to the schools and dismissal will proceed as normal. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Video shows 4 American citizens kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says

Four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday. The four entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were traveling in a white minivan with South Carolina license plates, according to officials.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out