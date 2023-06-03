x
Maryland

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Prince George's County

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Hyattsville early Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers with the police department responded to 52nd Avenue, nearby Kenilworth Avenue, around 12:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. 

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

At this point in the investigation, homicide detectives have not released suspect information or a motive for the shooting in the case.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

