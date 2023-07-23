x
DC Police investigate fatal stabbing in Southeast

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Antoine Ealey.

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after 43-year-old Antoine Ealey was stabbed to death in Southeast early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square around 6:45 a.m., according to a press release from the police department. When officers arrived, they found Ealey and DC Fire and EMS responders found no signs of life, according to officials.

Ealey's body was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials have not provided any additional information about this case. 

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 202-727-9099. Police say they are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for homicides committed in D.C. 

