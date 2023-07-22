At least 4 people taken to hospital following assaults in multiple locations in Montgomery Co., police shooting reported less than a mile away

A shooting involving a Montgomery County Police officer was reported less than a mile away. Police have not connected the assault and shooting at this time.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

According to Pete Piringer, a spokesman with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, multiple people were assaulted across several nearby locations within close proximity of each other.

There is no exact number of victims at this time, but Piringer says there at least four people have been taken to area hospitals for help.

Piringer says Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is assistant police in the 12200 block of Viers Mill Road near Randolph Road. There is no word on suspect information or the conditions of those assaulted at this time.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is also investigating a shooting involving an officer in the 4300 block of Havard Street. The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has been notified and is on the way to the area.

Police have not connected the shooting to the assaults which happened less than a mile away from each other.

