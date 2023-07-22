At least 4 people taken to hospital following assaults in multiple locations in Montgomery Co., police shooting reported less than a mile away

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in Montgomery County Saturday morning.
According to Pete Piringer, a spokesman with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, multiple people were assaulted across several nearby locations within close proximity of each other.
There is no exact number of victims at this time, but Piringer says there at least four people have been taken to area hospitals for help.
Piringer says Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is assistant police in the 12200 block of Viers Mill Road near Randolph Road. There is no word on suspect information or the conditions of those assaulted at this time.
The Montgomery County Department of Police is also investigating a shooting involving an officer in the 4300 block of Havard Street. The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has been notified and is on the way to the area.
Police have not connected the shooting to the assaults which happened less than a mile away from each other.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.
READ NEXT:
A judge Monday ordered a man be held without bond on murder charges in the stabbing death of a Virginia woman in a New York Avenue hotel room. Devastated family members say Christy Bautista was just in town for a concert.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.