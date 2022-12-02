Pedestrian killed in Prince George's County hit-and-run crash

Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit in the intersection of Walters Lane and Chavez Lane in Suitland-Silver Hill.

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County and police are still looking for the driver responsible.

Prince George's County Police said in a tweet that officers responded to the intersection of Walters Lane and Chavez Lane in Suitland-Silver Hill at around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the road. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. The woman hit has not yet been identified by police.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision, but said the striking driver left the scene after the crash.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved. They asked anyone who may have information about this crash to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Nationwide, pedestrian deaths are the highest they have been in decades.