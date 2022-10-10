Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's Co.

The driver remained on scene following the collision.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 62-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Clinton, Maryland, Friday evening.

According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department, William Hall III was struck by a vehicle near the 9800 block of Piscataway Road around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Police claim Hall was in the roadway when he was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help and died a short time later. The driver remained on scene following the collision.

Police have not released any information regarding the driver's identity or if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

