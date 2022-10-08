Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Prince George's County

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday evening after he was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Prince George's County, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's Police Department responded around 7:15 p.m. to the area of Temple Hills Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from injuries. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The pedestrian in this case has not been identified.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by officers with the police department. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

