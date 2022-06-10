Suspect in custody after firing shots at Arlington police during high-speed chase, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at Arlington police was taken into custody following a high-speed chase that ended in Fairfax County Thursday night.
Police say the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop, speeding down Route 50 toward Fairfax County before being taken into custody.
Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road is shut down while detectives investigate.
Police have not said why officers tried to pull over the suspect or if any charges will be fired.
No injuries were reported. There is no word on the identity of the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for updates.
