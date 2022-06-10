Suspect in custody after firing shots at Arlington police during high-speed chase, police say

A suspect is now in custody after firing gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase that ended in Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at Arlington police was taken into custody following a high-speed chase that ended in Fairfax County Thursday night.

Police say the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop, speeding down Route 50 toward Fairfax County before being taken into custody.

Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road is shut down while detectives investigate.

Police have not said why officers tried to pull over the suspect or if any charges will be fired.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on the identity of the suspect.

Suspect in custody. Officers are in the area of Arlington Blvd/Graham Rd after a man fled a traffic stop from @ArlingtonVaPD. Suspect reported to have fired shots at police. No injuries reported to officers or to suspect. #FCPD took man into custody. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/37QWnON5VR — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 7, 2022

EB/WB Arlington Blvd near Graham Rd closed as officers investigate. — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 7, 2022

