x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in custody after firing shots at Arlington police during high-speed chase, police say

A suspect is now in custody after firing gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase that ended in Fairfax County.

More Videos

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at Arlington police was taken into custody following a high-speed chase that ended in Fairfax County Thursday night.

Police say the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop, speeding down Route 50 toward Fairfax County before being taken into custody.

Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road is shut down while detectives investigate.

Police have not said why officers tried to pull over the suspect or if any charges will be fired. 

No injuries were reported. There is no word on the identity of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for updates.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Fairfax County crash

Two teens have died and three others are injured after two cars collided in Oakton, Virginia. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube page.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out