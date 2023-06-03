Metro: Strollers no longer required to be folded before boarding buses in DC

The strollers will be required to not block aisles or doorways and should be held on to at all times.

WASHINGTON — Good news for those who travel with children on Metrobus, strollers will no longer be required to be folded before boarding a bus in D.C.

According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Metro's previous policy requiring strollers to be folded before boarding is no longer in place.

“Metro is committed to making transit accessible and convenient for everyone, and that includes those traveling with young children,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said. “This family-friendly initiative relieves a hardship many parents told us they face when riding Metrobus, and we hope it encourages more families to choose Metro.”

The policy change comes after WMATA listened to customer feedback and reviewed the rule with Metro employees, Local 689, Local 922, and engaged with the Riders Advisory Council and the Accessibility Advisory Council.

WMATA accounts for around 5% of trips involving customers using Metrobus to take their children to and from daycare or school or run errands.

"Allowing open strollers makes Metrobus an even better transit option for families and everyone traveling with young children," WMATA said in a release.

Those traveling with children are encouraged to use the priority seating area with stroller brakes locked while the bus is in motion. However, people with disabilities and seniors will continue to have first priority in the priority seating area.