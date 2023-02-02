Emergency board meeting, crime stats breakdown after deadly shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station

The shooting death of a 64-year-old Metro mechanic trying to stop a gunman attacking passengers sparked Metro safety concerns on social media platforms.

WASHINGTON — A Metro worker was shot and killed at the Potomac Avenue station on Wednesday morning, and a day later, the Emergency Board of Directors held a closed door meeting.

The shooting sparked safety concerns about Metro on social media platforms. And, those concerns seem to not have gone unnoticed as Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)'s board held an emergency meeting to discuss safety and security matters. The meeting was closed to press, and it is not yet known what was discussed.

The shooting left 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died at the hospital after his heroic efforts to try to stop the gunman. Two other victims were shot in the leg and hospitalized. Another person suffered a broken finger, according to DC Police.

"On behalf of the Metro Board, words cannot express how saddened we are to learn about the death of Mr. Cunningham," WMATA Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said. "We understand that the employee acted with extreme bravery to help a customer who was being threatened by the shooter. To the family of the Metro employee, please accept our sincerest condolences. The Board is working with management to support the Metro family."

Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke also asked for patience from Metro riders as WMATA employees mourn the loss of their colleague.

I just left meeting with a group of @wmata team members, many of whom worked with our hero colleague Mr. Cunningham. Their care for each other will get us through this tragedy. A request to our customers, please show patience and grace to our team as we mourn & recover. Thx you🙏 — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) February 2, 2023

Wednesday's shooting, and crime, is not a new issue for Metro. According to Metro Transit Police, crime on Metro properties increased around 19% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This includes robberies, assaults and vandalism.

With the increase of crime, there has also been a significant jump in ridership from 2021 to 2022, following the pandemic.

Clarke said transit agency leaders are doing their best to keep passengers safe.

"We are working very hard, we've increased police patrols, 25 to 30 percent, the last six months," he said.

Metro has more than 8,000 cameras in its facilities as well. In the past, police in the command center could control where those cameras were pointed.