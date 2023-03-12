2 men accused of felony sex offenses arrested at Dulles Airport

CBP said on a typical day last year, their officers arrested an average of 41 wanted individuals.

DULLES, Va. — Two men accused of felony sex offenses were arrested Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers with CBP arrested 42-year-old Kadian Mitchell, of Alexandria, Virginia, as he attempted to board a flight to Panama. Mitchell is wanted by the Prince Georges County Sheriff’s Office on second-degree rape felony charges.

Later, officers arrested 31-year-old Alexander Mercado Amaya, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who was trying to board a flight to El Salvador. Mercado Amaya is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police for felony second-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. CBP also stated that he is also illegally in the U.S.

The identifies of both men were verified and warrants were confirmed to be active by the officers. They were then turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

“Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

