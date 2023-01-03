Investigation underway after shooting on Green Line Metro train by Waterfront station

The victim was not shot or injured during the incident, according to officers, and the train was taken out of service.

WASHINGTON — Shots were fired aboard a Green Line Metro train Saturday morning nearby a Southwest D.C. Metro station, according to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD).

The MTPD received the report of the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Officers were informed that the shooting happened aboard the Metro train in the vicinity of the Waterfront Metro station.

The train was located and held at the Fort Totten Metro station for investigation.

Police informed WUSA9 that based on video review and witness statements, it seems as if two Metro riders were involved in a physical fight aboard the train before the person of interest fired several shots.

The police department did not say which direction the train was headed in at the time of the shooting, but it is believed that the suspect exited the train at the Navy Yard stop. This stop is just after the Waterfront stop, heading in the direction of Branch Avenue.

