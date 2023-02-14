Man found dead, another person suffering serious injuries after house fire in Clinton, Maryland

The cause of the fire has not been released, nor has the estimated cost of the damages to the home.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A house fire in Prince George's County has left a man dead and another person suffering from injuries late Monday night.

The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department responded to a home on Schultz Road, off of Old Branch Avenue, in Clinton around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a fire. Once at the scene, firefighters found a two-story, single-family home in flames.

Crews were able to remove two of the residents from the home. Both were taken to the hospital; one of which was suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other was taken to be evaluated.

Around 11:08 p.m., the fire department reported that the fire was extinguished. Over an hour later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a man was found in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

More from Schultz Rd: 1 additional adult male resident located & declared deceased on scene. Cause of fire under investigation. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 14, 2023