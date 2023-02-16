Man charged with rape, kidnapping, and carjacking after meeting victims on dating app in Prince George's County

Police are asking that anyone that has any information on Rodney Richardson contact them at 301-772-4908.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after being accused of robbing and raping a man that he met on a dating app in Prince George's County. He is also accused of carjacking a separate man, whom he also met on a dating app.

The investigation began on Feb. 12 when detectives were informed of a sexual assault that happened on Feb. 10 in Brandywine. Officers learned that Rodney Richardson, of Brandywine, met a man on a popular dating app and the two agreed to meet. During the time they were together, Richardson allegedly raped the unidentified man at gunpoint, and, at some point, drove him to the bank and forced him to take money out.

Richardson was charged with rape, kidnapping, handgun offenses, armed robbery and multiple other charges, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

In a second case, Richardson was connected to an armed carjacking that happened on Feb. 2. According to police, Richardson also met that man through a dating app. When they met in person, police say Richardson carjacked him at gunpoint.

Richardson was taken into custody of the Department of Corrections on Feb. 13, which is where he remains.

If anyone has information concerning Richardson, they are asked to call Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.