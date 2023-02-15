Man suffering from serious injuries after shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A shooting near a hotel in Arlington has left a man suffering from injuries early Wednesday morning.
Officers with the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) responded to North Courthouse Road, off of Arlington Boulevard, and nearby a Hilton Garden Inn before 2:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to tweet by ACPD. Upon arrival at the scene, a man was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say he was conscious and alert while on the way to receive treatment. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time; this includes his age and name.
Police are actively investigating the shooting to identify a suspect in the case and determine a motive for the incident.
The investigation into the events that preceded the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact ACPD’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.
