Wife, son found dead after Fort Washington barricade. Neighbor shot after knocking on door to help, police say

Investigators say a neighbor had gone to the house to help after the suspect shot his wife, but Michael Burch shot them after the neighbor knocked on the door.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he killed his wife and son and shot a third person leading to an hours-long barricade situation in Fort Washington Thursday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 62-year-old Michael Kevin Burch shot and killed his wife, 52-year-old Rori Burch, and their son, 25-year-old Michael Burch, Jr., at their home. A third person was also shot but is expected to survive.

Officers were called to the home in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, Michael Kevin Burch refused to come out, barricading himself inside the home. Neighbors were asked to shelter in place on the lowest level of their homes during the stand-off.

"When I came back (home) they had the street blocked off," a neighbor told WUSA9. "So I pulled over and I got out. Then I heard about 4 to 5 shots and then the police retreated from the house and they said there was an active shooter and had us move back."

For several hours, the Emergency Services Team and PGPD negotiators attempted to talk with Michael Kevin Burch but he refused.

"We didn’t know if there were other victims inside," Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III said Thursday night. "We didn't know If there were children. We were out here trying to make those determinations."

Fives hours later, officers went into the home and found Rori Burch dead in the yard. Her son, Michael Burch, Jr., was found dead inside the home.

Investigators say a neighbor had gone to the house to help after the suspect shot his wife, but Michael Burch shot them after the neighbor knocked on the door.

Michael Burch is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. There is no word on what caused him to start shooting or kill his wife and son.

Police report that Rori and Michael Burch Jr.'s deaths are the 17th domestic-related murder the department has investigated this year.