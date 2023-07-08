Police: Clinton man killed his wife during an argument

The victim, 31-year-old Sheray Gray, was pronounced dead on the scene.

CLINTON, Maryland — A Prince George's County man was arrested on charges that claim he killed his wife during an argument over the weekend.

Richard Gray III, 39, was arrested and charged with murder of his wife, Sheray Gray, 31, during an argument early Saturday morning in their Clinton home.

The Prince George’s County Police Department initially responded to the 10000 block of Wisteria Way for a domestic disturbance around 12:40 a.m. Saturday and found Gray suffering from trauma. She died on the scene.

Gray III was taken into custody on the scene. He faces a first-degree murder charge, among other charges, and is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

