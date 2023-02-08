South Carolina man to be extradited to Prince George's Co. for shooting, killing family member

Police say the suspect and victim are family members.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is in custody in South Carolina awaiting extradition to Prince George's County, Maryland for his alleged role in a deadly, domestic-related shooting.

Edward Gary, 37, of Winnsboro, South Carolina is charged with shooting and killing Isaac Jenkins, 43, also of Winnsboro, South Carolina.

Police say the suspect and victim are family members.

On Saturday, at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive in Capitol Heights for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim, only identified as a woman, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening as a result of the shooting.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Gary shot the victims during a dispute.

Police say Gary is charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted murder and other related charges.

He remains in custody in South Carolina pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)