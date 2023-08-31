Barricade situation underway in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police are responding to a barricade situation in Fort Washington, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
The situation started around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block Tall Timber Court.
The police department is asking neighbors to shelter-in-place on the lowest level of their homes.
Residents who can't get to their homes due to closed roads can go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Road, the police department said.
The following roads are closed:
- Powder Horn Road/Old Fort Road
- Thornton Drive/Old Fort Road
- Old Fort Road/ Trafalgar Drive
- Old Fort Road/Valley View Drive
- Old Fort Road/Fulk Drive
- Old Fort Road/Old Fort Place
- Old Fort Road /Aragona Boulevard
"Our Emergency Services Team is on scene. Traffic will be affected until this situation is resolved. We appreciate the community’s patience. We will update as soon as possible," the police department tweeted. "We continue to work to resolve this situation and make contact with the adult male believed inside. We will provide another update as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s continued patience. Residents displaced due to the on-going barricade can go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Rd. The gym and bathrooms are open to affected residents."
No other details on the situation have been released.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
WATCH NEXT: Virginia man charged with sexual battery accused of attacking 12-year-old girls walking to school
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.