Barricade situation underway in Fort Washington

The situation started around 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block Tall Timber Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police are responding to a barricade situation in Fort Washington, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

The situation started around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block Tall Timber Court.

The police department is asking neighbors to shelter-in-place on the lowest level of their homes.

Residents who can't get to their homes due to closed roads can go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Road, the police department said.

The following roads are closed:

Powder Horn Road/Old Fort Road

Thornton Drive/Old Fort Road

Old Fort Road/ Trafalgar Drive

Old Fort Road/Valley View Drive

Old Fort Road/Fulk Drive

Old Fort Road/Old Fort Place

Old Fort Road /Aragona Boulevard

"Our Emergency Services Team is on scene. Traffic will be affected until this situation is resolved. We appreciate the community’s patience. We will update as soon as possible," the police department tweeted. "We continue to work to resolve this situation and make contact with the adult male believed inside. We will provide another update as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s continued patience. Residents displaced due to the on-going barricade can go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Rd. The gym and bathrooms are open to affected residents."

No other details on the situation have been released.