Man arrested for allegedly trading drugs for sex acts with teen in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — For over a year span, a man allegedly exchanged drugs for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl in Montgomery County. Now, he is facing multiple charges for the crime.

According to detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police, the investigation began in January 2023 after they received a complaint about the situation. Through the process, 22-year-old Erik Calderon Pereira, of Olney, was identified as the suspect in the case.

Police said they determined that Calderon gave drugs several times to the 15-year-old girl who would in return preform illicit sex acts on him. This happened between December 2021 and February 2023.

On Feb. 27, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect. The next day, on Feb. 28, Calderon was arrested in Olney and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on third-degree sexual offense and sexual solicitation of a minor for engaging in illicit sex acts with a minor charges, according the police department.

He was released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond. Police say they believe there could be additional victims and they are asking them to come forward.

Victims are urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.