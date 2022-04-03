Large crowd in Laurel destroys Prince George's police cruiser

Video shows the moments a large crowd swarmed a police cruiser and began banging and jumping on it.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are working to identify several people whom they say vandalized a police cruiser during a car meetup.

Police say a large group was in the area of Chevy Chase Drive near Sweitzer Lane in Laurel for a car meet-up around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities estimate there were at least 100 cars there and a large number of people.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, police say he activated his lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. People then circled his marked car and began kicking and vandalizing it.

The officer was not hurt, but the vehicle was significantly damaged.

Police said there were no injuries to the attendees in the crowd either.

Additional officers responded to the location and eventually dispersed the crowd.

Police say no arrests were made, but they are working to identify all the individuals who participated in vandalizing the police car.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-411-TIPS.