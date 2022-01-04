Suspect wanted for assault on MPD officer

Police say the suspects entered the convenience store and assaulted the officer after he told them to leave.

WASHINGTON — An MPD special police officer was assaulted while on duty in Southeast D.C. Friday night police say.

Police say the suspects entered a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 3000 block of Naylor Road Southeast Friday night around 10:10 p.m

The officer asked the two suspects to leave the store which led to a verbal dispute, according to the police report. However, the report does not specify why the suspects were initially asked to leave the store.

When the officer then attempted to remove the suspects, they began to punch and kick the officer. They exited the store and walked over to the officer's car and kicked it.

Police say one of the suspects climbed onto the car and began stomping on the roof, causing significant damage to the car.

After damaging the vehicle, police say one of the suspects stood at the front door and pointed a gun directly at the officer before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video was able to capture images of one of the suspects.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.