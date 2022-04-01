Armored truck driver robbed in Laurel, police say

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel Police are investigating a robbery of an armored truck driver Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the 14600 block of Baltimore Ave around 10:30 a.m. for an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers spoke with the driver of an armored truck who told police three masked individuals approached them and robbed them of a deposit bag filled with money.
The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV traveling down Baltimore Ave.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
This is not the first time an armored car driver was attacked in Prince George's County. In early February, the driver of an armored car was shot multiple times while making a delivery to a bank in Riverdale Park. He was left in critical condition, and the Prince George's County Police Department investigated the shooting.
"It’s very, very sad," neighbor Carol Levy said. "I’ve lived in Prince Georges County practically my whole life and I’ve seen it change.”
