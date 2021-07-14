Child seriously injured after house fire in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department says the fire has left three adults, 12 juveniles and five pets displaced.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An adult and a child were injured in a house fire in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at a home in the 4500 Block of Old Branch Avenue in Marlow Heights just before 2 p.m. according to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

When the fire was initially reported to first responders, crews said people may have been trapped inside the home. However, Prince George's County Fire/EMS reports everyone who lived at the home made it out of the two-story house.

One adult and a child were taken to a hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries. The victims' identities have not been released. Crews did not say if the injuries were smoke or burn-related.

The fire was extinguished just before 3 p.m.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said the fire has left three adults, 12 juveniles and five pets displaced.

Investigators are still on scene, but the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

