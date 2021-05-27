Dog dies, firefighter hurt in 2-alarm Silver Spring apartment fire

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A two-alarm apartment fire in Silver Spring left a dog dead and a firefighter hurt, Wednesday night.
Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Blair Park Gardens Apartments in the 7700 block of Eastern Ave and Juniper Street in Silver Spring.
The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage to the apartment, according to Piringer. A dog died and a responding firefighter suffered a knee injury, but no civilians were hurt. Some residents were displaced because of the fire.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and investigators believe a power strip in a second floor bedroom malfunctioned, sparking the blaze.
Piringer said in a tweet the multiple items were plugged into the power strip, including a fan and a dehumidifier were plugged into the strip at the head of the bed.
The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
