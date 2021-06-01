2 people injured during Northwest DC apartment complex fire, officials say

The two people had minor, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

WASHINGTON — Two people were injured in an apartment complex fire that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1140 block of N. Capitol Street, Northwest.

The two people had minor, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Several others were evaluated on scene but none were transported.

Firefighters helped several residents in the apartment complex make it outside to safety and sheltered others in place inside the complex during the fire as they worked to control the blaze, added D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

Per D.C Fire and EMS officials, the fire is believed to have originated from the 5th-floor balcony. There was little to no spread of the fire into the apartment, added D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

DC Fire EMS had to eliminate the smoke from inside the apartment, the fire has been completely put out and dc fire investigators looking into what could have caused this fire.

It is not known at this time if any residents from the apartment complex were displaced due to this fire.

The Working Fire 1140 N. Capitol St NW declared under control by #DCsBravest. Investigators looking into cause. First 2 arrival pictures in this series are by @DCFIREBYE. Continue to assess several patients with some transports likely. pic.twitter.com/CLXe2nwH3B — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 1, 2021