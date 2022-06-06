x
Maryland

Child charged with arson of Poolesville playground; damage totals $75K

The fire started under playground equipment at the park on Fisher Avenue near Milford Mill Road in Poolesville.
Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer

POOLESVILLE, Md. — A child faces arson charges after a large fire caused $75,000 worth of damage to a Poolesville playground. 

The fire erupted on Sunday afternoon at 19700 Fisher Avenue near Milford Mill Road in Poolesville. The park is near Maggie Nightingale Library. Flames and large plumes of heavy smoke were seen from across the street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. 

A paper bag and sandwich container were set on fire underneath the playground equipment, which ignited the rubber mulch and damaged the playground, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

A child accused of setting the fire was arrested and charged with arson and was released to parents, police said. 

Police estimated roughly $75,000 in equipment damage from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

