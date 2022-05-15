Maryland woman faces multiple arson charges, accused of committing two separate firebombings

A Prince George's County woman charged with possession of a destruction device and first degree arson.

A Prince George's County woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at two different houses last October has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to authorities, Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the 3800 block of Shiner Court on Oct. 14 after a person who police believed to be the owner of the house, reported pieces of Molotov cocktails being discovered in their front yard.

When officers arrived at the residence, they noticed that the Molotov cocktail did not function properly or ignite as intended causing minor damage to the property.

A video obtained by investigators shows a woman throwing an object consistent with the characteristics of a firebomb towards the front of the house late Wednesday Night, Oct. 14.

On the following night, Oct. 15, Deputy State Fire Marshals were sent to the 25100 block of Gallant Man Drive after officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of three Molotov cocktails being thrown at a residence.

Initially, the owner of the house told officers that they were inside when they heard a loud noise coming from outside of their home.

Officials say that the resident later discovered a Molotov cocktail burning feet from the doorsteps of the dwelling and subsequently and extinguished the fire.

In a span of six months, detectives collected evidence - including cell phone records - which helped identify the suspect as Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Investigators were able to tie Williams to two of the firebombings in Charles and St. Mary's Counties.

According to authorities, Deputy State Fire Marshals, with the help of the Maryland State Apprehension Team, arrested Williams Friday morning with multiple charges of arson.

The charges Williams faces include manufacturing and possession of a destruction device and first degree arson.