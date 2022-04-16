Jury finds DC man guilty of fatally stabbing customer who cut line at Popeyes in Oxon Hill

Rico McClain will be sentenced in July after a jury found him guilty of second degree murder for fatally stabbing a man who cut a line at Popeyes on Nov. 4, 2019.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 32-year-old man, who was indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes Chicken in Oxon Hill, was found guilty by a jury Friday.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office released a statement saying Ricoh McClain of D.C. is due back in court on July 25 for sentencing.

The statement says a Prince George's County jury found McClain guilty of second degree murder for fatally stabbing 27-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeye on Livingston Road on Nov. 4, 2019.

The stabbing happened at the height of the popularity surrounding a new spicy chicken sandwich at Popeyes. Prince George's County Police told reporters that a line to get a chicken sandwich on Nov. 4 was a 15 minute wait. Davis had apparently been cutting the line to make his way to the front sooner, which led to a confrontation between McClain and Davis.

Police told reporters the two men were strangers to one another. With dozens of people inside, police say the two men eventually went outside of the fast food joint with McClain eventually stabbing Davis. Davis was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McClain left the scene before police arrived but he was located and arrested about a week later.

Friends of Davis told WUSA9 on Nov. 6, 2019 they didn't believe the man they knew as "Oside KD" was killed over a chicken sandwich.

"It was deeper than that,” the friend said at the time, declining to elaborate.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement she was pleased about the verdict and that she hopes Davis' family and loved ones "find some comfort in this outcome."