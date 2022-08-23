Human remains found in wood line near National Harbor in Oxon Hill

Police are conducting a death investigation and trying to identity the person, according to officials.

OXON HILL, Md. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found near National Harbor in Oxon Hill Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Maryland National-Capital Park Police, Prince George's County Division said officers received a call around 11 a.m. for a report of a decomposed body.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered human remains in the wood line near the intersection of Oxon Hill Road and MGM National Avenue.

The human remains were transported to the Maryland Medical Examiners Office, the spokesperson said.

Police are conducting a death investigation and trying to identify the person.

The cause and manner of death were not released due to the state of decomposition.

