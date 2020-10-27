Virginia man arrested in Florida after body found in trunk of car following a traffic crash

The man killed is reportedly from the Prince William County area of Virginia, and had been missing for a couple of days before his body was discovered.

MIAMI — A Spotsylvania, Virginia man was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol near Miami after a body was discovered in his car when officers reported to a crash involving the man and smelled a “foul odor” and saw insects in the car, according to the arrest affidavit from Florida officials.

Robert Every Coltrain has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal transportation of human remains after Florida Highway Patrol officers found Brain Trotter of Prince William County dead in the trunk of Coltrain’s 2009 Acura, reads the affidavit.

The arrest affidavit describes that both Coltrain and Trotter were friends and ads that Coltrain picked up Trotter in Prince William County on October 17 around 5 p.m.

Coltrain had a gun on him when police officers seized his vehicle after the car crash. After finding the body, the gun appeared to match bullet casings found in the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the investigation, Florida Highway Patrol discovered that a bullet or “projectile” may have been fired inside Coltrain’s car.

Trotter was shot multiple times, says the affidavit.

Officials have not spoken to why Trotter was shot, or why Coltrain decided to travel to Florida.