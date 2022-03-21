Skeletal remains found in Manassas, Virginia

A man was walking by a retention pond when he stumbled upon bones on the ground.

MANASSAS, Va. — Sunday just after 1:00 p.m. Prince William County Police were called to Wellington Rd, in Manassas Virginia, where a resident was walking and found bones on the ground, those bones turned out to be human.

Sargant Perok with Prince William County Police told WUSA9 that at this time there are no indications for community concern.

Police have been checking the property for any other remaining bones. Sargant Perok believes that the bones have been there for a while.

The remains have been taken to the Medical Examiners office, where they were officially confirmed to be human.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.