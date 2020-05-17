Hiker finds decomposed body in Fairfax Station woods

Detectives say that the hiker discovered the body Saturday evening and that an investigation is active.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a hiker discovered a decomposed body in a wooded area in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

According to police, the hiker discovered the body near the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road around 5 p.m on Saturday. The body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was transported to a county medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Identification of the body will not happen until that cause of death is determined and the next of kin is notified. The West Springfield Police Department have returned to the scene and are continuing to process evidence, and an open investigation has started.

As of Sunday afternoon, detectives said they do not believe this was a random act of violence and said there is no apparent threat to public safety.

Anybody who might have any information about the case are urged to contact the team's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).