Huge apartment fire in Montgomery County seen miles away

The fire happened just before noon at The Monterey Apartments, officials say.

BETHESDA, Md. — The smoke from a large apartment complex fire was seen in the skies of Rockville Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire Department said.

The fire happened just before noon at The Monterey Apartments, a 15-story high-rise apartment complex, located near Rockville Pike at the corner of Towne Road and Montrose Road on Maryland Route 355 in Bethesda, officials said.

About 75 firefighters and 30 fire units were called to the scene to battle the 2-alarm fire.

According to Montgomery County Fire Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, there were crews on the roof working on the apartment complex's HVAC. He said the fire was reported on a large HVAC unit.

It still remains unclear what caused the fire at the residential building.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured due to the fire emergency.

Montgomery County Fire Department is investigating the circumstances.

(~12 noon) IAO Pike & Rose, 5901 Montrose Rd., 15 story high-rise residential building, (Workers on Roof – working on HVAC), Fire is in/on large HVAC unit – 2nd alarm ~ 75 @mcfrs personnel & 30 @mcfrs units/rigs on scene (pic view From several blocks away) @AlanMcfrs @MCFRS_Oscar pic.twitter.com/fmECYiR6ym — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 27, 2021

People passing through the area of the flames reported seeing large pockets of smoke in the skies as the residential building engulfed in flames.

@wusa9 this is some cottage from the fire in Rockville today at Montrose Rd and 355. pic.twitter.com/CYbsP1Gw1F — Joe Keller (@thatsjoekeller) April 27, 2021

@wusa9 Apartment fire on Rockville Pike at Montrose Road, Rockville, MD. pic.twitter.com/0hcEr97ziQ — P8treeit (@P8treeit1) April 27, 2021