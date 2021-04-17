Police arrest man suspected of shooting 3 women, setting SE DC apartment on fire

Police say Keanan Christopher Turner was taken into custody Friday in Stafford, Virginia.

STAFFORD, Va. — Metropolitan Police Department detectives say a man suspected of shooting three women and setting their apartment on fire Monday evening in southeast D.C. was arrested in Virginia Friday.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), the United States Marshals Special Operations Group, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Turner, according to police.

Police say Keanan Christopher Turner shot and killed both Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill while armed.

The shooting and fire happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in Southeast D.C. on April 12.

D.C. Police told WUSA9 Monday evening that firefighters arrived at the crime scene at around 7:30 p.m. and found one of the three shooting victims outside of the apartment building shot. That victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Wanda and Ebony Wright were found dead inside the apartment.