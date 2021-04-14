VIDEO: People saved by firefighters from DC apartment building after being trapped by blaze

WASHINGTON — Firefighters heroically rescued multiple people Wednesday evening trapped in a D.C. apartment building by a fire, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
The apartment building fire is in the 1400 block W Street, Northwest.
D.C. Fire and EMS shared a video on Twitter of its firefighters using multiple ladders to reach people trapped on the upper floors of the apartment building.
One woman suffered serious injuries that are non-life threatening. Three kids and one other adult were injured but did not need to be transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
