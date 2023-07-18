High levels of Harmful Algae Blooms detected in Maryland reservoir used for drinking water

The area around the Triadelphia Reservoir is also commonly used for hiking, fishing, and boating.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) announced Tuesday it has detected high concentrations of blue-green algae, known as Harmful Algae Blooms (HAB), in the Triadelphia Reservoir.

The reservoir is located along the Patuxent River in Montgomery and Howard counties, and serves as a drinking water source for WSSC Water. While HABs can have adverse health, officials say the drinking water is not affected and still meets all standards set by the Safe Drinking Water Act. Officials are keeping an eye on water quality conditions at the Patuxent Water Filtration Plant as a precautionary measure.

Officials say when visiting WSSC Water’s Triadelphia Reservoir, you should do the following:

Avoid all recreational water contact. If water contact occurs, rinse off immediately with clean water.

Do not allow pets to swim in or drink the water (prohibited at all times by WSSC Water watershed regulations).

Do not consume fish livers or digestive organs from fish caught in the reservoir. If you catch a fish in the reservoir, wash the fillets thoroughly with drinking water.

Signs will be posted throughout the reservoir’s recreational areas to inform visitors of this water contact health advisory.

The Triadelphia Reservoir is experiencing low water levels due to an ongoing sediment removal project and all boat ramps remain closed and boating is prohibited. Additionally, Big Branch and Triadelphia Recreation Areas are open during the project, while Pig Tail and Green Bridge are closed. Shoreline fishing is permitted, but only in designated areas.

The health advisory does not affect the T. Howard Duckett Reservoir, according to WSSC.

If you, a pet, or someone you know has come into contact or ingested the water at the impacted reservoir, officials say to contact your local health department.