'Get Current' WSSC launches amnesty water bill program

During the month of June, WSSC customers who are behind on their bill payments are encouraged to take advantage of this temporary forgiveness program.

LAUREL, Md. — WSSC Water recently launched its temporary water bill amnesty initiatve. The program's goal is to help eligible customers who are behind on their water bill payments.

The 'Get Current' program runs until the end of June. It provides bill credits as well as waives late payment and turn-on fees for customers who qualify. Currently, WSSC Water has about 83,000 accounts that are past due that totals more than $53 million in revenue. The majority of those being residential customers, according to the company.

If you are a customer whose household income is below 150% of the area median income, you are eligible for several benefits.

If you pay 100% of the delinquent amount on your account, you will receive a 10% bill credit and all late payment and turn-on fees will be waived.

If you pay 50% of the delinquent amount and successfully complete a six-month payment plan, you will receive a 5% bill credit with all fees waived.

Residential customers who fall above 150% of area median income are eligible for the 100% waiver of late payment charges and turn-on fees.

“We know customers are struggling to pay their water and sewer bills due to current inflationary pressures and the longstanding financial impact of COVID-19, which is why we created this temporary amnesty program,” said WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell.

In addition to these incentives, WSSC is temporarily suspending all water turnoffs through the month of June.