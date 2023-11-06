Algae blamed for change in tap water taste in Maryland

WSSC says there is no need to worry if your water tastes different.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — If you have noticed a change in the taste or smell of your tap water in Maryland lately, you're not alone. Officials say there is no reason for concern.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) said customers served by their Potomac Water Filtration Plant may notice the change because algal activity in the Potomac River. Officials say the change is temporary and not harmful.

The change is due to the naturally occurring substance known as Geosmin. It's caused by warmer weather and low water levels in the Potomac river. Geosmin has no health effects at its current concentration, and the water remains safe, meeting all EPA Safe Drinking Water Act standards, according to WSSC.

Officials with WSSC said they have made changes to the water treatment process. They say the changes won't eliminate the taste and odor issues, but they are expected to improve. However, if the low water levels in the Potomac River persist and drought conditions do not improve, the taste and odor issues will not be resolved in the short term despite treatment changes.

WSSC notes that boiling water or flushing water lines will not improve the taste or odor problems. They will continue to monitor levels of Geosmin and provide updates when available.