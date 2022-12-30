Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officials have not said when the roadway could be reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) reports that Route 28 East Jefferson St. is closed between North Washington Street and Monroe Street while crews work to fix the sinkhole and water main break.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officials have not said when the roadway could be reopened.

There is no word on what caused the sinkhole and water main break at this time.

12/30/22 - 1:25p.m. Water main break/sinkhole in area of E. Jefferson St and Maryland Ave near District Courthouse. Road shut down, City Public Works en route. Please avoid the area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/MRx5d47zuQ — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) December 30, 2022

Montgomery County has seen a significant number of water main breaks as well as broken water pipes. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water believes the breaks are to the Potomac River experiencing a drop in temperature.

"Between Dec. 9 and 15, the Potomac River dropped six degrees to a new low temperature for the season," WSSC said. "On Dec. 16, WSSC Water experienced 22 water main breaks, the largest one-day total of breaks this season."

Officials have not connected the Rockville water main break to the Potomac River at this time.