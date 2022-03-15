Hagerstown Police officer hits man on scooter, investigation underway

The incident happened Monday evening, according to Hagerstown Police. The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty.

WASHINGTON — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating one of its own after an officer hit a man on a motor scooter.

According to a Facebook post from the Hagerstown Police Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Jonathan and Bethel streets in Hagerstown, Monday.

A video, which was released by the Hagerstown Police Department, shows a 34-year-old man on a motor scooter heading southbound on Jonathan Street before a Hagerstown Police officer stops in front of him in the intersection.

The man on the scooter then turns right onto a sidewalk along Bethel Street. Moments later, the Hagerstown City surveillance video shows another Hagerstown Police officer turning from Bethel Street onto the sidewalk.

The officer’s cruiser then strikes the motor scooter, tossing the man from the vehicle.

A woman, driving by, gets out of her car and walks toward the incident before being waved off by one of the officers on scene.

The man on the scooter was taken to Meritus Medical Center with a non-life-threatening leg injury, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

The identities of the officers in the video and the man who was hit have not been released. It is also unclear if police were pursuing the man prior to the collision.

“The police powers of the officer-involved have been suspended and he is on administrative duty while the incident is investigated,” a Hagerstown Police Department statement reads.